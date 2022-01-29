Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vertical Video of 23D Marines Night Time Black Belt Culminating Event

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines, with the 23rd Marine Regiment, conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program black belt culminating event on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Jan. 29, 2022. The culminating event included a five-mile run, various exercise stations, and sparring matches where Marines used techniques learned throughout their MCMAP training. At the conclusion of the event, Marines were awarded their black belts from instructors and fellow black belts throughout the regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829806
    VIRIN: 220131-M-BD822-3002
    Filename: DOD_108788145
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Video of 23D Marines Night Time Black Belt Culminating Event, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    MCMAP
    Marines
    MFR
    Black Belt

