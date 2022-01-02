Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US F-15 and Belgian F-16 take-off and landing

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    02.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    B-Roll of two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, from Seymour Johnson AFB, NC, and two Belgian F-16s during a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 1, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829802
    VIRIN: 220201-F-YM277-176
    Filename: DOD_108788120
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US F-15 and Belgian F-16 take-off and landing, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Multinational
    4th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    enhanced Air Policing

