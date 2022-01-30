A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew assisted the crew of a motor vessel taking on water 103 miles west of Tampa, Sunday. The aircrew deployed a dewatering pump to the vessel in distress before it made its way to Clearwater, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 10:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829794
|VIRIN:
|220130-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787967
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard assists crew of motor vessel taking on water 103 miles west of Tampa, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
