    Coast Guard assists crew of motor vessel taking on water 103 miles west of Tampa

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew assisted the crew of a motor vessel taking on water 103 miles west of Tampa, Sunday. The aircrew deployed a dewatering pump to the vessel in distress before it made its way to Clearwater, Florida.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829794
    VIRIN: 220130-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_108787967
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists crew of motor vessel taking on water 103 miles west of Tampa, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    Tampa
    MH-60 helicopter
    dewatering

