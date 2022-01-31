SrA Haleigh Eldridge describes the procedures in place at Keesler's Drive Up Covid Clinic including hours of operation and what patients can expect during the testing process.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829790
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-PI774-552
|Filename:
|DOD_108787861
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler Drive Up Covid Clinic, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
