    X Factor

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Multi-capable Airmen Teams are built with motivated Airmen from different career fields that learn each others jobs to form small agile units.

    Check out a 77th FGS Crew Chief's journey through the program in the video below!

    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 09:10
