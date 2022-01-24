Multi-capable Airmen Teams are built with motivated Airmen from different career fields that learn each others jobs to form small agile units.
Check out a 77th FGS Crew Chief's journey through the program in the video below!
|01.24.2022
|02.01.2022 09:10
|Series
|829789
|220124-F-TK030-115
|DOD_108787839
|00:01:15
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|1
|1
