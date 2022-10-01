Officers and enlisted members of the African American Heritage Council participate in a Panel of Understanding on Jan. 10, 2022, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. In preparation for February’s observance of Black History Month, the Council shared their experiences and tackled a wide variety of subjects including identity, prejudice and the black experience in the U.S. Armed Services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 06:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829774
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-IK699-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787696
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Incirlik Air Base: AAHC Panel of Understanding, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
