    3 Minute Slowdown Episode 4

    ITALY

    12.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Patrick VanBuren 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander, Col. Matthew Gomlak, and U.S. Army Health Center Deputy Commander, Ltc. Kelley Togiola discuss current and potential upcoming COVID-19 situations and mitigation measures December 14th 2021 in Vicenza, Italy.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 03:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829759
    VIRIN: 211214-A-HJ965-032
    Filename: DOD_108787560
    Length: 00:27:42
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Italy
    Vaccine
    Vicenza
    COVID

