    DoD News in 2: February 1, 2022

    JAPAN

    02.01.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2: U.S. Marines conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base operations, 374th Airlift Wing supports Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for Airborne 22, and U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln conducted alive fire exercise at sea.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 01:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829753
    VIRIN: 210201-M-AS595-1001
    Filename: DOD_108787508
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: February 1, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    navy
    marine corps
    DoD news
    indopacom

