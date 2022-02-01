On this DoD News in 2: U.S. Marines conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base operations, 374th Airlift Wing supports Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for Airborne 22, and U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln conducted alive fire exercise at sea.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 01:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829753
|VIRIN:
|210201-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787508
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DoD News in 2: February 1, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT