Air Force Medical Student Called to Work as Translator for Afghan Evacuees (social media version)

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) medical school student Air Force 2nd Lt. Kristen Bishop was doing clinical rotations in Portsmouth when she was asked to change her rotations to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to work as a translator for Afghan evacuees.
