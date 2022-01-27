Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Medical Student Called to Work as Translator for Afghan Evacuees

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) medical school student Air Force 2nd Lt. Kristen Bishop was doing clinical rotations in Portsmouth when she was asked to change her rotations to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to work as a translator for Afghan evacuees.

    This work, Air Force Medical Student Called to Work as Translator for Afghan Evacuees, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

