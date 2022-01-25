Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise, Day One

    CATC CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, during Airborne 22, Jan. 25, 2022. Over 500 Japan Ground Self Defense Force paratroopers performed a static-line jump from 13 U.S. Air Force C-130’s, showcasing the strategic importance of engaging in bilateral operations.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829731
    VIRIN: 220125-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_108787253
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise, Day One, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    JGSDF
    USAF
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Airborne22

