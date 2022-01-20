Family members spend time at various Oahu beaches while practicing sun protection by applying sunscreen lotion, and using hats.
(U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|01.20.2022
|01.31.2022 18:47
|B-Roll
|829728
|220120-D-VN697-402
|DOD_108787195
|00:02:33
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|2
|2
This work, B- Roll Sun protection around Oahu calm beaches, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
