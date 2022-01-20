Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B- Roll Sun protection around Oahu calm beaches

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Family members spend time at various Oahu beaches while practicing sun protection by applying sunscreen lotion, and using hats.
    (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829728
    VIRIN: 220120-D-VN697-402
    Filename: DOD_108787195
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B- Roll Sun protection around Oahu calm beaches, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sun protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT