Footage from inside the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron during Red Flag 22-1.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829719
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-BN304-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787088
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 64th Aggressor Point of View at RED FLAG 22-1, by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
