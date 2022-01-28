Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    64th Aggressor Point of View at RED FLAG 22-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Footage from inside the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron during Red Flag 22-1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829719
    VIRIN: 220128-F-BN304-001
    Filename: DOD_108787088
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64th Aggressor Point of View at RED FLAG 22-1, by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    64th Aggressor Squadron
    Red Flag Nellis
    64 Aggressors
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT