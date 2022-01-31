Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-03 completing field training carrying rucksacks and pulling an ahkio sled of equipment Jan. 31, 2022, on a trail at Fort McCoy, Wis. Students complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the course. Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles. Students also complete training terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management. They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829709
|VIRIN:
|220131-A-OK556-956
|Filename:
|DOD_108787021
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CWOC students practice snowshoeing, pulling ahkio sled during training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS
