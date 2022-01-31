Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price
DC, UNITED STATES
01.31.2022
Courtesy Video
Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 16:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|829708
|Filename:
|DOD_108787020
|Length:
|00:59:31
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price
LEAVE A COMMENT