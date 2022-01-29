Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker 190 miles off Galveston, Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts a medevac of an injured crewmember off Galveston, Texas, Jan. 29, 2022. The crew member, who had sustained chemical burns, was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at the University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)