Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker 190 miles off Galveston, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts a medevac of an injured crewmember off Galveston, Texas, Jan. 29, 2022. The crew member, who had sustained chemical burns, was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at the University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|01.29.2022
|01.31.2022 16:09
|B-Roll
|829704
|220131-G-G0108-1002
|DOD_108786967
|00:00:58
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|0
|0
