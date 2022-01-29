Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker 190 miles off Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2022

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts a medevac of an injured crewmember off Galveston, Texas, Jan. 29, 2022. The crew member, who had sustained chemical burns, was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at the University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829704
    VIRIN: 220131-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_108786967
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    medevac
    helo
    helicopter
    injured crew member

