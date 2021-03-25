Marine Barracks Washington Memorial Day Tribute (9x16)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Barracks Washington Memorial Day Tribute

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington conduct a three-round volley while Sgt. Teal Ewer, ceremonial bugler, plays "Taps" at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., March 25, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason Kolela)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829700
    VIRIN: 210325-M-GN436-1002
    Filename: DOD_108786895
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    salute

    Taps

    MBW

    ANC

