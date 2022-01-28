Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro arrives for a live-fire demonstration of range G-36 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 28, 2022. Del Toro is visiting Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to meet with II Marine Expeditionary Force and its tenant commands to learn more about Marine Corps capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829693
|VIRIN:
|220128-M-BM199-264
|Filename:
|DOD_108786877
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of the Navy visits 2d Marine Division B-Roll, by LCpl Christopher Doughty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
