    Secretary of the Navy visits 2d Marine Division B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty 

    2nd Marine Division

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro arrives for a live-fire demonstration of range G-36 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 28, 2022. Del Toro is visiting Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to meet with II Marine Expeditionary Force and its tenant commands to learn more about Marine Corps capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829693
    VIRIN: 220128-M-BM199-264
    Filename: DOD_108786877
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Secretary of the Navy visits 2d Marine Division B-Roll, by LCpl Christopher Doughty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Navy
    Navy
    Marines
    2d Marine Division
    Sec Nav

