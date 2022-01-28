Secretary of the Navy visits 2d Marine Division B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro arrives for a live-fire demonstration of range G-36 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 28, 2022. Del Toro is visiting Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to meet with II Marine Expeditionary Force and its tenant commands to learn more about Marine Corps capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty)