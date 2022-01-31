Check out our 2021 ‘Year in Review’ of important moments we captured on video!
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829686
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-MU509-094
|Filename:
|DOD_108786772
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT