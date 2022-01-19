Suicide Prevention Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and civilians with 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation, demonstrate different ways to engage someone who may be under enormous stress and at risk for suicide, Jan. 19, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The Army has instituted a multi-level, holistic approach to health promotion, risk reduction and suicide prevention that accounts for the challenges Army Soldiers, Families and Civilians face.