Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    20th CBRNE Command

    Soldiers and civilians with 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation, demonstrate different ways to engage someone who may be under enormous stress and at risk for suicide, Jan. 19, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The Army has instituted a multi-level, holistic approach to health promotion, risk reduction and suicide prevention that accounts for the challenges Army Soldiers, Families and Civilians face.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829685
    VIRIN: 220119-A-FJ565-1299
    PIN: 220119
    Filename: DOD_108786750
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SuicidePrevention
    #PeopleFirst #BeThere #suicideprevention #Freedomsguardian #LibertyWeDefend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT