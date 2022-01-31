Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leader's Recon - EP 30 - Maj. McGinley - Special Forces Readiness Evaluation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    In this week's episode of Leader's Recon, Maj. McGinley breaks down the ins and outs of the Special Forces Readiness Evaluation, and how you can take the first step to becoming a Special Forces soldier.

    Visit our Official Website:
    www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment

    Visit our Facebook page at:
    www.facebook.com/leadersrecon

    Visit our Instagram page at:
    www.instagram.com/leaders_recon

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 12:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829666
    VIRIN: 220131-A-AB135-628
    Filename: DOD_108786652
    Length: 00:36:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 30 - Maj. McGinley - Special Forces Readiness Evaluation, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    podcast
    special forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT