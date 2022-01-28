Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Are You Winter Weather Ready?

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    Tim Frazier, Emergency Management Officer at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, gives winter weather tips to ensure that everyone is prepared as we continue to experience colder temperatures and multiple snow events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 11:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829661
    VIRIN: 220128-N-UA321-1001
    Filename: DOD_108786612
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Are You Winter Weather Ready?, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    winter weather
    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads
    Ready Navy

