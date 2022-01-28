Tim Frazier, Emergency Management Officer at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, gives winter weather tips to ensure that everyone is prepared as we continue to experience colder temperatures and multiple snow events.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 11:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|829661
|VIRIN:
|220128-N-UA321-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108786612
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Are You Winter Weather Ready?, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
