    The Lowdown in Mobility's Hometown - Medical Group Shoutout

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander and Command Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 97th Air Mobility Wing command chief give a shout out to the 97th Medical Group at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 31, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829660
    VIRIN: 220131-F-OI201-575
    Filename: DOD_108786547
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    This work, The Lowdown in Mobility's Hometown - Medical Group Shoutout, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ALTUS AFB
    AETC
    97 MDG
    COVID-19

