    Keesler Drive Up Covid Clinic

    MS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Haliegh Eldridge describes the procedures in place at Keesler's Drive Up Covid Clinic -- including hours of operation and what patients can expect when being tested for COVID.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829657
    VIRIN: 220128-F-PI774-388
    Filename: DOD_108786520
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Keesler Drive Up Covid Clinic, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Testing
    COVID
    Keesler Drive Up Covid Clinic
    DUCC

