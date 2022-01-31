Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Spirit XIII - Trailer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Comannand, participates in a multinational training event, Allied Spirit XIII, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, from January 21, to February 5, 2022.
    (B-Roll Footage courtesy of U.S. Army, Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829653
    VIRIN: 220131-A-GG601-1001
    Filename: DOD_108786434
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit XIII - Trailer, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    JMRC
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    WeAreNATO
    airdefense
    target_news_europe
    Alliedspirit
    AlliedToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT