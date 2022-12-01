Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officers and enlisted members share experiences at Panel of Understanding

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Officers and enlisted members of the African American Heritage Council participate in a Panel of Understanding on Jan. 10, 2022, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. In preparation for February’s observance of Black History Month, the Council shared their experiences and tackled a wide variety of subjects including identity, prejudice and the black experience in the U.S. Armed Services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 01:06
    Category: PSA
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

