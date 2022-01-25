Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Testing Site

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members from the Maryland National Guard assist at a COVID-19 testing site at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Jan. 25, 2022.

    At the direction of Governor Larry Hogan, MDNG members were activated to assist state and local health officials with their response to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 19:54
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Testing
    Maryland National Guard
    COVID-19

