Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Testing Site

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829629" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the Maryland National Guard assist at a COVID-19 testing site at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Jan. 25, 2022.



At the direction of Governor Larry Hogan, MDNG members were activated to assist state and local health officials with their response to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.