Members from the Maryland National Guard assist at a COVID-19 testing site at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Jan. 25, 2022.
At the direction of Governor Larry Hogan, MDNG members were activated to assist state and local health officials with their response to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2022 19:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829629
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-HD161-122
|Filename:
|DOD_108785854
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Testing Site, by SrA Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT