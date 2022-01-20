Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a live-fire exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) Sailors participate in a live-fire exercise on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Abraham Lincoln is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829626
    VIRIN: 220123-N-FN912-1001
    Filename: DOD_108785782
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a live-fire exercise, by PO3 Jeremiah Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72

