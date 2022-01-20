PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) Sailors participate in a live-fire exercise on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Abraham Lincoln is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2022 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829626
|VIRIN:
|220123-N-FN912-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785782
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a live-fire exercise, by PO3 Jeremiah Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT