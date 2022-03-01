SAN DIEGO (Jan. 3, 2022) Sailors and Marines man the rails on the flight deck aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, led by Carrier Strike Group 3, deployed from San Diego, Jan. 3, in support of global maritime security operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations - from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lake Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2022 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829620
|VIRIN:
|220103-N-DN347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785707
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors man the rails, by PO3 Lake Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
