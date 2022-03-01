Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors man the rails

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lake Fultz 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 3, 2022) Sailors and Marines man the rails on the flight deck aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, led by Carrier Strike Group 3, deployed from San Diego, Jan. 3, in support of global maritime security operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations - from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lake Fultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829620
    VIRIN: 220103-N-DN347-1001
    Filename: DOD_108785707
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors man the rails, by PO3 Lake Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Sailors
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT