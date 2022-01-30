A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoist a basket during a rescue operation near Hopedale, Louisiana, Jan. 29, 2022. The boaters ran aground due to sudden changes in water depth. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2022 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829619
|VIRIN:
|220129-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108785698
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VIDEO AVAILABLE: Coast Guard rescues 6 boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana
