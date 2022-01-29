Coast Guard rescues six boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew lowers a basket during a rescue operation near Hopedale, Louisiana, Jan. 29, 2022. The boaters ran aground due to sudden changes in water depth. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|01.29.2022
|01.30.2022 02:16
|B-Roll
|829612
|220129-G-G0108-1001
|DOD_108785418
|00:00:28
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|0
|0
