    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 100 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoist a crewmember from a research vessel 100-miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Jan. 28, 2022. The aircrew was responding to a report of a crewmember with seizure-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.29.2022 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829609
    VIRIN: 040101-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108785399
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 100 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    United States Coast Guard
    D8
    USCGD8

