Simulated Chemical Attack Training at “Winter Strike”

U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard react to simulated chemical attacks during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022.
“Winter Strike,” the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
