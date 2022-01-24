Approximately 29 pallets of various equipment was divested to the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) 1st Division in Al Asad Air Base Iraq, on Jan. 24, 2022. As part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to assist and enable their continued efforts to defeat Daesh and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2022 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829569
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-XM236-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785219
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipment Divested at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
