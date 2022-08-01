Equipment Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.

Approximately 20 pallets of weapon parts, weapon accessories was divested to the QK 2nd Brigade Special Forces Quwat al Khass HQ in Al Asad Air Base Iraq, on Jan. 8, 2022. As part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to assist and enable their continued efforts to defeat Daesh and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2022 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829566
|VIRIN:
|220108-A-XM236-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785178
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
