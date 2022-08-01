Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipment Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.

    IRAQ

    01.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Nathan R Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Approximately 20 pallets of weapon parts, weapon accessories was divested to the QK 2nd Brigade Special Forces Quwat al Khass HQ in Al Asad Air Base Iraq, on Jan. 8, 2022. As part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to assist and enable their continued efforts to defeat Daesh and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.29.2022 07:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829566
    VIRIN: 220108-A-XM236-1001
    Filename: DOD_108785178
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: IQ

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipment Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq., by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iraqi Security Forces
    Coalition
    ISF
    Iraq
    Partner Forces
    CJTF-OIR

