    Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma microgrid groundbreaking ceremony

    PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a renewable energy microgrid on the base in Petaluma, California, Jan. 28, 2022. The Coast Guard awarded a $48 million contract for the microgrid on Sept. 29, 2021, which will be paid with the energy savings over a 23-year contract term. Construction is slated to be completed within two years. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 21:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829563
    VIRIN: 220128-G-DX668-1001
    Filename: DOD_108785065
    Length: 00:30:21
    Location: PETALUMA, CA, US 

    USCG
    CA
    groundbreaking
    microgrid
    TRACEN Petaluma

