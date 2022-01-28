Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a renewable energy microgrid on the base in Petaluma, California, Jan. 28, 2022. The Coast Guard awarded a $48 million contract for the microgrid on Sept. 29, 2021, which will be paid with the energy savings over a 23-year contract term. Construction is slated to be completed within two years. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi)
This work, Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma microgrid groundbreaking ceremony, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
