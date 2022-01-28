Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma microgrid groundbreaking ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a renewable energy microgrid on the base in Petaluma, California, Jan. 28, 2022. The Coast Guard awarded a $48 million contract for the microgrid on Sept. 29, 2021, which will be paid with the energy savings over a 23-year contract term. Construction is slated to be completed within two years. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi)