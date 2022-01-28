Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: TF 1-194 Returns Home

    MN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers from 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment returned to Minnesota, January 28, 2022 following a nine month deployment overseas. The unit deployed in March and spent the past several months executing missions at 12 locations in nine different countries across the middle east, Southwest Asia, and Africa.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829560
    VIRIN: 220128-Z-DY230-1018
    Filename: DOD_108785039
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MN, US

    Homecoming
    Reunion
    Minnesota National Guard
    Deployment
    1-194
    Task Force Bastard

