B-Roll: TF 1-194 Returns Home

Soldiers from 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment returned to Minnesota, January 28, 2022 following a nine month deployment overseas. The unit deployed in March and spent the past several months executing missions at 12 locations in nine different countries across the middle east, Southwest Asia, and Africa.