    West Virginia National Guard launches Feedback Line

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Maj. Holli Nelson 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. William "Bill" Crane, and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. James D. Jones announce the launch of the WVNG's Feedback Line on Jan. 31, 2022. The Feedback Line is an anonymous site where WVNG members, families and entire One Guard Family may share issues, thoughts, ideas and more.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 20:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829557
    VIRIN: 220127-Z-D0502-120
    Filename: DOD_108785019
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    leadership
    West Virginia
    National Guard
    Feedback
    WVNG

