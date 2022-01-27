West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. William "Bill" Crane, and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. James D. Jones announce the launch of the WVNG's Feedback Line on Jan. 31, 2022. The Feedback Line is an anonymous site where WVNG members, families and entire One Guard Family may share issues, thoughts, ideas and more.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 20:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829557
|VIRIN:
|220127-Z-D0502-120
|Filename:
|DOD_108785019
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, West Virginia National Guard launches Feedback Line, by Maj. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT