U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron use the Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus (FIBA) to remove ice on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2021. The FIBA is an innovation initiated by the Eielson Iceman Spark team in collaboration with the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron and 354th Maintenance Squadron in order to effectively remove ice on the base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829538
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-XX992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108784663
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IG Reel: Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
