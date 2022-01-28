IG Reel: Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829538" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron use the Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus (FIBA) to remove ice on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2021. The FIBA is an innovation initiated by the Eielson Iceman Spark team in collaboration with the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron and 354th Maintenance Squadron in order to effectively remove ice on the base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)