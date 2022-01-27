Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek and Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing create the Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus (FIBA) at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2022. The FIBA is an innovation initiated by the Eielson Iceman Spark team in collaboration with the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron and 354th Maintenance Squadron in order to effectively remove ice on the base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829534
    VIRIN: 220127-F-GH619-1001
    Filename: DOD_108784626
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline Ice Breaking Apparatus: 354th FW’s ‘groundbreaking’ snow removal innovation, by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek and A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    354th Maintenance Squadron
    354th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Eielson AFB
    354th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Iceman Spark
    Flightling Ice Breaking Apparatus

