Military personnel from the Latvian National Armed Forces prepare to conduct close air support training with U.S. forces during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022. “Winter Strike,” the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker and Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829519
|VIRIN:
|220126-Z-LI010-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108784403
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Latvian Armed Forces cooperate with U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force personnel at "Winter Strike", by MSgt David Eichaker and MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS
