    Latvian Armed Forces cooperate with U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force personnel at “Winter Strike”

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker and Master Sgt. David Kujawa

    Michigan National Guard

    Military personnel from the Latvian National Armed Forces prepare to conduct close air support training with U.S. forces during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022. “Winter Strike,” the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker and Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829519
    VIRIN: 220126-Z-LI010-1005
    Filename: DOD_108784403
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian Armed Forces cooperate with U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force personnel at “Winter Strike”, by MSgt David Eichaker and MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Winter Strike 22
    Winter Strike 22
NATO JTACs U.S. European Command National Guard Bureau U.S. Air Force U.S. Army Latvia Arctic

