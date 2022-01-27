Falcon Brigade Platoon Live fires

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829516" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers assigned to 2-325 AIR White Falcons and 37th Engineer Battalion, recently conducted platoon live fires on Jan. 27, 2020 at Fort Bragg, NC.



A platoon live fire exercise is a complex event with maneuver, support-by-fire, indirect and combat engineer assets. To be successful on the battlefield, the commander must know the capabilities of weapons and soldiers. They should use LFXs to train under warlike conditions.