Falcon Brigade Platoon Live fires

Paratroopers assigned to 2-325 AIR White Falcons and 37th Engineer Battalion, recently conducted platoon live fires on Jan. 27, 2020 at Fort Bragg, NC.
A platoon live fire exercise is a complex event with maneuver, support-by-fire, indirect and combat engineer assets. To be successful on the battlefield, the commander must know the capabilities of weapons and soldiers. They should use LFXs to train under warlike conditions.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829516
|VIRIN:
|220127-A-HL439-122
|Filename:
|DOD_108784389
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
