Strike Safe Bayamon Site - 20220119

JTF-PR and the Department of Health of Puerto Rico assembled a health care site at Bayamón Regional Hospital, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2022. to provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizens health and safety. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Carlos Chabert)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829509
|VIRIN:
|220119-Z-BP663-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108784204
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|BAYAMON, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
