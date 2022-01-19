Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Safe Bayamon Site - 20220119

    BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Carlos Chabert 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    JTF-PR and the Department of Health of Puerto Rico assembled a health care site at Bayamón Regional Hospital, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2022. to provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizens health and safety. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Carlos Chabert)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-BP663-1001
    Location: BAYAMON, PR 

