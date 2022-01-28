Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX - Lift Aircraft - Testimonial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    The biggest benefit of working with Agility Prime is leveraging the incredible resources and expertise that they have in evaluating, testing and certifying new types of aircraft, whether that's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft or other aircraft. They've done this for decades from fighter planes to helicopters, they know what they're doing and they're bringing all that experience to bear for us.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 12:28
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 829495
    VIRIN: 220102-F-WY291-1188
    PIN: 1188
    Filename: DOD_108783997
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    innovation
    AFWERX
    AFSBIR
    eVTOL
    Lift Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT