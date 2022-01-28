AFWERX - Lift Aircraft - Testimonial

The biggest benefit of working with Agility Prime is leveraging the incredible resources and expertise that they have in evaluating, testing and certifying new types of aircraft, whether that's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft or other aircraft. They've done this for decades from fighter planes to helicopters, they know what they're doing and they're bringing all that experience to bear for us.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 12:28
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|829495
|VIRIN:
|220102-F-WY291-1188
|PIN:
|1188
|Filename:
|DOD_108783997
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT