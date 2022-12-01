Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base San Antonio - Bullis Prescribed Fire

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by Todd Holly 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Wildlands support modules of the Air Force Wildlands Fire Branch Joint from Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA), Kirtland AFB, and Barksdale AFB teamed up with firefighters from 802d Civil engineer Squadron, the 902d Civil Engineer Squadron, and Bureau of Land Management Arizona to conduct a prescribed fire on JBSA-Bullis. Following strict conditions and training, prescribed burns are conducted to protect the community, infrastructure, and natural resources by reducing "fine fuels" such as grasses and small shrubs. (U.S. Air Force video by Todd Holly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829490
    VIRIN: 220112-F-GX032-0001
    Filename: DOD_108783935
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: TX, US

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Natural Resources
    CE
    Bureau of Land Management
    joint Base San Antonio
    Prescribed Burn

