336 FS, 336 FGS practice alert launches at Ämari AB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829482" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 336th Fighter Squadron and 336th Fighter Generation Squadron, from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., practice alert launches with an F-15E Strike Eagle at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Jan. 27, 2022. The F-15E Strike Eagles, along with Belgian F-16s, are deployed to Ämari AB in support of a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission. The Belgian, Estonian and U.S. Air Forces are conducting flying operations together to protect and defend allied airspace. This deployment is focused on enhancing the deterrence air posture in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)