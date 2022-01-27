Members of the 336th Fighter Squadron and 336th Fighter Generation Squadron, from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., practice alert launches with an F-15E Strike Eagle at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Jan. 27, 2022. The F-15E Strike Eagles, along with Belgian F-16s, are deployed to Ämari AB in support of a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission. The Belgian, Estonian and U.S. Air Forces are conducting flying operations together to protect and defend allied airspace. This deployment is focused on enhancing the deterrence air posture in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 11:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829482
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-YM277-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108783867
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 336 FS, 336 FGS practice alert launches at Ämari AB, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
