    336 FS, 336 FGS practice alert launches at Ämari AB

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    01.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 336th Fighter Squadron and 336th Fighter Generation Squadron, from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., practice alert launches with an F-15E Strike Eagle at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Jan. 27, 2022. The F-15E Strike Eagles, along with Belgian F-16s, are deployed to Ämari AB in support of a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission. The Belgian, Estonian and U.S. Air Forces are conducting flying operations together to protect and defend allied airspace. This deployment is focused on enhancing the deterrence air posture in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829482
    VIRIN: 220127-F-YM277-2001
    Filename: DOD_108783867
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    NATO
    Multinational
    F-15E
    4th FW
    US Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa
    enhanced Air Policing

