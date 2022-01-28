USAFE 80th Anniversary

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by James Jones 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Since 1942, the USAFE mission has focused on building unbreakable bonds within Europe, contributing to the collective defense and security of our allies and partners.
    As we look back on these past 80 years we remember that at the core of our collective succes are Airmen that keep fostering a proud tradition of excellence. These Airmen and their families have created a supportive network within our international communities and nurised necessary relationships to perform our critical mission at the highest level.
    Here is to 80 years!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829479
    VIRIN: 220128-F-F3224-1001
    PIN: 210062
    Filename: DOD_108783816
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    TAGS

    #USAFE80th #USAFEHeritage #AF75

