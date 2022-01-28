USAFE 80th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since 1942, the USAFE mission has focused on building unbreakable bonds within Europe, contributing to the collective defense and security of our allies and partners.

As we look back on these past 80 years we remember that at the core of our collective succes are Airmen that keep fostering a proud tradition of excellence. These Airmen and their families have created a supportive network within our international communities and nurised necessary relationships to perform our critical mission at the highest level.

Here is to 80 years!