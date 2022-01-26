Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package: Michigan Army National Guard Helicopters at “Winter Strike”

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-Roll package of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard’s Bravo Company, 1-147 Aviation Battalion, Grand Ledge, Mich. land, refuel and extract soldiers throughout landing points at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022.

    “Winter Strike,” the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829477
    VIRIN: 220126-Z-SB203-1001
    Filename: DOD_108783787
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, B-Roll Package: Michigan Army National Guard Helicopters at “Winter Strike”, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Extraction
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Arctic Training
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 22

