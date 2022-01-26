B-Roll package of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard’s Bravo Company, 1-147 Aviation Battalion, Grand Ledge, Mich. land, refuel and extract soldiers throughout landing points at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022.
“Winter Strike,” the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829477
|VIRIN:
|220126-Z-SB203-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108783787
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Package: Michigan Army National Guard Helicopters at “Winter Strike”, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
