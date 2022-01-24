Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Serve Weapons Training in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    01.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Joint service members participate in crew serve weapons familiarization training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 08:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829459
    VIRIN: 220124-N-BT677-649
    Filename: DOD_108783425
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Serve Weapons Training in Djibouti, by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    StrongerTogether
    VCHINFO

